Bears Place Danny Trevathan on IR

The Chicago Bears are preparing for their final two games of the regular season, and the team made a roster move on Wednesday as they placed linebacker Danny Trevathan on injured reserve.

Trevathan, who has not played in a game since Nov. 10, will miss the final two games of the regular season with an elbow injury. The linebacker had one sack and 70 combined tackles in nine games this season.

The Bears replaced Trevathan on the active roster with defensive back Michael Joseph, the team said in a press release.

The moves come as the Bears prepare for their home finale on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. A pair of Bears missed Wednesday’s practice at Halas Hall, as wide receiver Taylor Gabriel remains out with a concussion and right tackle Bobby Massie is out with an ankle injury.

Andrew Wylie did not practice for the Chiefs Wednesday, while Morris Claiborne, Rashad Fenton, and Damien Williams were all limited.