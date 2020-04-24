Bears Pick Notre Dame Tight End Cole Kmet in 2nd Round of NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears have made their first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, picking tight end Cole Kmet out of Notre Dame.

Kmet, a Lake Barrington-native, caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns last season for the Fighting Irish. He was listed as the top tight end on the board by numerous draft experts, and the Bears will hope that he can give them a new offensive weapon for Matt Nagy's system.

The Bears have had a busy offseason at tight end already, cutting Trey Burton and signing Jimmy Graham to a two-year contract. The team now has 10 tight ends on its roster as it prepares to have a wide-ranging competition for playing time.

The Bears came into the night owning the 43rd and 50th overall picks in the draft, but aren't slated to pick again until the fifth round.

Their third round pick was sent to the Las Vegas Raiders in the Khalil Mack trade, and their fourth round picks were sent to the New England Patriots in the David Montgomery trade and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Nick Foles trade.

The Bears' first round pick was also sent to the Raiders in the swap.