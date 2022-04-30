Bears Pick Illinois Center Doug Kramer in 2022 NFL Draft

Bears draft Illinois center Doug Kramer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the No. 207 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Illinois center Doug Kramer.

Kramer is also a local, his hometown is Hinsdale, a Chicago suburb.

As a senior, Kramer was named to the All-Big Ten second team. Pro Football Focus ranked Kramer the 26th-best center in the country. He also was a Campbell Trophy Semifinalist.

In 2021, Kramer allowed zero sacks and just three hurries in 388 pass block snaps.

When Day 3 began, the Bears only had three picks. Thanks to a flurry of trades, general manager managed to amass eight total picks.

Earlier in his career at Illinois, Pro Football Focus gave Kramer the third-best true pass set blocking grade among centers from Power Five conferences from 2018-19.

Those trades increase the Bears' overall draft pick count from six to 11.

With the first pick of the day in the fifth round, Poles selected left tackle Braxton Jones to provide some protection for quarterback Justin Fields.

He then went back to the defense and selected Miami (OH) edge rusher Dominique Robinson.

And with his first pick in the sixth round, Poles picked another offensive lineman, San Diego State tackle Zachary Thomas. Poles then added Baylor running back Trestan Ebner.

On Day 2, the Bears added Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon to put opposite Jaylon Johnson with their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Poles went back to the secondary with his next pic and selected Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker.

In the third round, Poles selected Tennessee wide receiver/return specialist Velus Jones Jr.

