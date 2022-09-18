Bears – Packers Inactive List, Who's in and Who's Out for Week 2

Velus Jones Jr. inactive for Sunday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Velus Jones Jr. has been ruled out for the Bears’ Sunday Night Football matchup against the Packers. The rookie wide receiver was officially doubtful with a hamstring injury coming out of practice this week.

The injury has derailed Jones Jr.’s development in the early stages of this season. He was in and out of practice throughout training camp, and only played in the second preseason game of the year. Earlier in the week Jones Jr. was hopeful that he could make his regular season debut in Lambeau Field, and was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. But his hamstring did not respond in a way that allowed him to practice on either Thursday or Friday.

Other than Jones Jr., the Bears appear to be fully healthy. Riley Reiff was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury, but practiced in full on both Thursday and Friday. Additionally, Khari Blasingame was a full participant in Friday’s practice after missing Thursday to attend to a personal matter.

The Bears have five other inactives for Sunday night’s game: Elijah Hicks, Michael Schofield, Lamar Jackson, Ja’Tyre Carter and Jake Tonges. None of those players appeared on the injury report this week, so it’s likely they’re all healthy scratches.

