Bears' Nick Foles to Start Vs. Seahawks, Justin Fields Hurt

Nick Foles will start for the Bears when the team takes on the Seahawks in Seattle. Matt Nagy announced that Justin Fields is managing pain from his ankle injury, which kept him out of practice on Thursday and Friday.

Initially Nagy was confident that the injury wasn’t serious enough to keep Fields from starting on Sunday, but he didn’t progress enough throughout the week. Nagy left open the possibility for Fields to be healthy enough to back up Foles if need be, but there’s a chance that the team will have to turn to recent practice squad addition Ryan Willis.

Foles has yet to play for the Bears this season, but was disappointing in his limited time leading the team in 2020. The Bears went 2-5 in games that Foles started, and he threw 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

