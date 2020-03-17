Taylor Gabriel

Bears Need Playmakers on Both Sides of Ball, and Blockers

By The Associated Press

1172934753
Getty Images

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 05: Danny Trevathan #59 of the Chicago Bears stands on the field during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on September 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

CHICAGO BEARS (8-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Chase Daniel, WR Taylor Gabriel, OT Cornelius Lucas, DE Brent Urban, DT Nick Williams, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, LB Aaron Lynch, CB Prince Amukamara, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, LS Patrick Scales.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: TE JP Holtz, G Rashaad Coward, DE Roy Robertson-Harris.

Local

coronavirus in illinois 28 mins ago

ComEd to Suspend Service Disconnections, Offer Financial Assistance During Coronavirus Pandemic

JB Pritzker 3 hours ago

Pritzker Activates Illinois National Guard to Assist With Coronavirus Response

NEEDS: Bears made one important move when they re-signed ILB Danny Trevathan to three-year contract extension through 2022 season, but they have plenty of work to do coming off disappointing season that began with Super Bowl hopes.

There are plenty of holes on offense that ranked 29th, with the team suffering from a lack of playmakers aside from Allen Robinson, and with an offensive line that took a beating on the injury front in 2019.

The Bears figure to add backup quarterback who could possibly push Mitchell Trubisky, though general manager Ryan Pace insists they remain committed to him as starter.

Chicago also has hole at the cornerback position after waiving Prince Amukamara. That move, along with the decision to waive wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, netted the team approximately $13 million in cap space.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $4.5 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Taylor GabrielChicago BearsChase DanielPrince Amukamara
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us