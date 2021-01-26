Bears' Mitch Trubisky Is Engaged to Girlfriend Hillary Gallagher

Trubisky is engaged to girlfriend Hillary Gallagher originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mitch Trubisky's offseason is off to a great start.

He's engaged to girlfirend Hillary Gallagher and proposed recently. Gallagher posted pictures and video to her Instagram story of the couple, the ring and the proposal itself.

It looks like Trubisky pulled out all the stops having cameramen on hand to record the moment as well.

Trubisky has a busy offseason ahead of him beyond the engagement and planning a wedding. His NFL future is in doubt. Last season was his final under contract with the Chicago Bear and he enters free agency.

Will the Bears run it back with Trubisky one more time? Will he move onto another NFL franchise? And if so, will he be a back up or competing for another opportunity to start.

But all that can wait, for now it's time for Trubisky and his family and friends to celebrate.

