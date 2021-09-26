Bears' Matt Nagy Under Fire for Bad Playcalling Vs. Browns

Bears Twitter is really upset with Matt Nagy's playcalling originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
What is Matt Nagy doing? That was the question on everyone’s fingertips as the Bears offense stumbled through a completely ineffective first half. The main gripe from Bears fans and pundits alike is, why aren’t the Bears getting Justin Fields out of the pocket?
Sports
The Bears finally did get Fields out of the pocket, with four minutes to go in the second quarter. The play worked well for a nine-yard completion.
Through one half the Bears have run 16 plays for 41 net yards. Fields only threw four passes, completing three of them for eight yards. They went 0-4 on third down, and only earned two first downs.
Will Nagy be able to adjust at halftime? Or will we see more of the same?