Bears' Matt Nagy Under Fire for Bad Playcalling Vs. Browns

Bears Twitter is really upset with Matt Nagy's playcalling

What is Matt Nagy doing? That was the question on everyone’s fingertips as the Bears offense stumbled through a completely ineffective first half. The main gripe from Bears fans and pundits alike is, why aren’t the Bears getting Justin Fields out of the pocket?

Just so I’m right

Nagy has moved Fields 0 times outside the pocket correct?



The number that comes before 1–ZERO



Wtf man?!?!🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2021

Matt Nagy simply doesn’t know how to adjust his play calling. Your OL is getting killed. Switch it up. Get Fields out of the pocket. Do something. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) September 26, 2021

Matt Nagy is calling the game like he did for Trubisky. Absolutely no confidence in his young QB. Fields has done nothing wrong so far. He's not had a chance yet. — Flo Ottis (@flo_ottis) September 26, 2021

I don’t understand Nagy playcalling. Move the pocket for the young man. Switch it up. You drafted Fields because of his God given abilities…use them. #Bears — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 26, 2021

I used to grapple with this, but now it is clear to me — Nagy cannot adapt to the talent he has available to him. He learned a scheme from Reid and has yet to install in four years. Brian Daboll, please. — dan durkin (@djdurkin) September 26, 2021

Nagy, give up the playcalling, or go.



Just be the Head Coach, because you're a terrible OC.



So sick of this gimmicky, no rhyme or reason nonesense. — Bearlissimo (@Bearlissimo1) September 26, 2021

The Bears finally did get Fields out of the pocket, with four minutes to go in the second quarter. The play worked well for a nine-yard completion.

Through one half the Bears have run 16 plays for 41 net yards. Fields only threw four passes, completing three of them for eight yards. They went 0-4 on third down, and only earned two first downs.

Will Nagy be able to adjust at halftime? Or will we see more of the same?

