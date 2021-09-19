Bears' Matt Nagy Thinks Andy Dalton Didn't Tear His ACL

Nagy thinks he can rule out an ACL tear for Dalton originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the second quarter, Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton began limping after running out of bounds with the ball. He went back into the game and played for a bit more before being shut down for the day.

And then Justin Fields came in and played a half of football as QB1.

But whether Fields will start next week rests a lot on Dalton's knee injury.

"They are looking at that tomorrow, the next couple days, but I'm pretty sure that we can rule that out," Bears head coach Matt Nagy said when asked if Dalton tore his ACL.

That's good news for Dalton and the Bears. While the city is clamoring for Fields to take the reigns of the offense and began his era as the quarterback savior, no one wants to see Fields get thrust into that spotlight because of an injury.

Dalton was playing well before exiting the game. He completed 9-of-11 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown, for a 118.2 passer rating.

There was a mid-game report from the Fox telecast which made it seem like the Bears were being more cautious than Dalton would've liked. According to Laura Okmin, Dalton would say he's fine and kind of shrug when teammates checked in on him.

The broadcast booth speculated Nagy was using this as an opportunity to play Fields after painting themselves into a corner by declaring Dalton the starter before they even drafted Fields.

Either way, the quarterback drama in Chicago just kicked up a notch.

