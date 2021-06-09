Bears' Matt Nagy: Justin Fields ‘Has That Rip Your Heart Out Mentality'

Nagy: Justin Fields 'has that rip your heart out mentality' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The clutch gene is the most valuable intangible in sports, and according to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, rookie quarterback Justin Fields has it.

“He has that mentality of rip your heart,” Nagy said of a deep ball Fields threw during OTAs.

The ball was a deep pass down the sideline to Damiere Byrd. But it wasn't the only throw that caught the eyes of the Bears.

"Actually today, he threw a ball in Cover-2 coverage. It was a little hole shot that you gotta kind it in there. Perfect back shoulder, right over the top of the head, it was beautiful," new Bears running back Damien Williams said.

When asked if it was the Byrd pass, Williams noted "it's not even that one, it's a different play."

And that praise coming from a veteran player who won a Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes two seasons ago.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney even noted that Fields' deep pass is "a beautiful ball" and added he smiled mid-route seeing the ball in the air.

But the clutch gene is what can make or break quarterbacks. The ability to rebound from adversity and lead your team down the field for a win, or to put an opponent away to seal a victory while ahead is immeasurable in value.

And Fields showed that killer instinct alongside his toughness over the course of his college career.

At Ohio State, Fields flashed that killer instinct routinely. Maybe no place more prominently than the College Football Playoffs semifinal showdown against Clemson, when Fields and Ohio State scored 28 unanswered points to end the first-half and break Clemson.

The Bears have witnessed Aaron Rodgers flash that skillset up north, but there might be a guy in Halas Hall with that skillset now

