Bears Make Nick Foles Trade Official, Acquiring Quarterback From Jaguars

The Chicago Bears have made arguably their biggest move of the offseason official on Tuesday, acquiring quarterback Nick Foles in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In exchange, the Bears are sending a fourth round draft pick to the Jaguars. The pick was awarded to the Bears as a compensatory selection earlier this year, but will now belong to Jacksonville as a result of the trade.

Foles, who won MVP honors in Super Bowl LII while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, signed a lucrative contract with the Jaguars prior to last season, but injuries derailed his season in a big way. He started four games for the club, largely ceding the starting job to Gardner Minshew.

Foles has worked extensively with Bears head coach Matt Nagy in the past, as the duo worked together in Philadelphia. New Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo also worked with Foles in the past, both with the Eagles and last season with the Jaguars as the team’s offensive coordinator.

It’s likely that Foles will compete with Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the team’s starting job in the 2020 season. Trubisky is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, and the Bears will soon need to make a decision on whether to pick up the fifth year contract option on the 2017 first round draft pick.