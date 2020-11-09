Bears Lineman Roy Robertson-Harris Reportedly Needs Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

The Chicago Bears suffered a blow to their defensive front on Monday, as defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris will reportedly undergo season-ending shoulder surgery this week.

The report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport comes at an extremely unwelcome time for the Bears, who have lost three consecutive games and have to face one of the league’s best running backs in their next game as Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings await.

#Bears disruptive DT Roy Robertson-Harris is having season-ending shoulder surgery this week, sources say. A blow to the Chicago defense, but Robertson-Harris will be healthy by March to have a nice payday in free agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2020

Robertson-Harris did not play for the Bears Sunday in their loss to the Tennessee Titans, and now will be sidelined for the team’s remaining seven games. In eight contests this season, the lineman had 10 combined tackles and one tackle for loss, along with five quarterback hits.

The loss of Robertson-Harris will likely spell a larger role in coming games for Mario Edwards Jr., and could also mean that Brent Urban will see more time as well. The Bears’ run defense has struggled at times in recent games, and will face another stern test with Cook in next Monday’s home game against the Vikings.