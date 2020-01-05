Bears Lineman Kyle Long ‘Stepping Away’ From Football

After another injury-shortened season with the Chicago Bears, it appears that offensive guard Kyle Long is preparing to hang up his cleats.

In a series of social media posts, Long said that he was “stepping away” from football, and thanked fans for their support during his tenure with the Bears:

Some chicagoans are probably happy to hear I’m finally stepping away and getting my body right. Some Chicagoans may be sad to hear this. Either way ufeel about it, I want u to know how lucky I am to have spent time in your city. I became a man while playing in Chicago.Thank you❤️ — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) January 6, 2020

Special thanks to Phil Emery, Marc Trestman and the rest of that staff for bringing me in. Thanks to and happy birthday to the young lady named Virginia as well. Ryan pace, thank you for keeping me around as well 🙏🏼 — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) January 6, 2020

“Some Chicagoans are probably happy to hear I’m finally stepping away and getting my body right,” Long said. “Some Chicagoans may be sad to hear this. Either way you feel about it, I want you to know how lucky I am to have spent time in your city. I became a man while playing in Chicago. Thank you.

“Special thanks to Phil Emery, Marc Trestman and the rest of that staff for bringing me in. Thanks and happy birthday to the young lady named Virginia (McCaskey) as well. Ryan Pace, thank you for keeping me around as well,” he added.

The Bears drafted Long in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and he made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons. Injuries plagued him during his final four years with the Bears, as he missed a total of 34 games in those four seasons.

Long appeared in four games for the Bears during the 2019 campaign, but was placed on injured reserve after Week 5.

Long had a club option for the 2020 season that would have paid him $6 million.