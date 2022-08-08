Bears' Justin Fields talks pressure, Getsy's offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is getting comfortable with the new setup in Chicago.

He isn't overwhelmed by the pressure of being a quarterback in one of the biggest sport cities in the country. He isn't submerged by Luke Getsy and his new offense. He isn't scared of being the face of the Bears' franchise.

Fields embraces the challenges that come with his responsibilities and uses hard work to beat out the expectations surrounding him, which he said he tunes out.

"I think our fans are very supportive of us and they want to see us win just as much as we do," Fields said in an interview with NBC Sports Peter King. "But, I think for me personally, there's no expectations that anybody else has that's higher than mine. So, my expectations are always higher than what you may have for me or what every other fan out there might have for me."

On the cusp of a likely losing season with the Bears, Fields' optimism is admirable coming from a young, second-year quarterback. He sees an opportunity to grow, not just for himself, but with his teammates too.

Fields' rookie season was a mess. Bad coaching, bad play-calling, injuries, internal competition and poor roster construction led Fields to an unproductive first bout. His 12 game season with under 2,000 passing yards and nine total touchdowns left questions.

But now, with an entirely new regime this season, it poses even more questions.

One question everyone wants to know -- is this offense going to fit Fields?

"Yeah, it does," Fields said. "I think Luke's [Getsy] a great mastermind. He's a great offensive coach. He's probably the best quarterback coach I've had in my life."

Quite the compliment to add on.

Fields had Corey Dennis at Ohio State, a young quarterbacks coach moving his way up in the Buckeyes' rank. In his rookie season, he had the venerable John DeFilippo from Matt Nagy's staff.

But, after getting the job back in January, Getsy's already won over Fields as the best quarterback coach he's ever had.

The chemistry between the two will be paramount going into this season. Hopefully, it'll only help Fields' development as he heads into his sophomore season.

