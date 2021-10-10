Justin Fields

Bears' Justin Fields Injured Vs. Raiders, But Returns to Game

By Alex Shapiro

Bears avoid disaster with Justin Fields injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The Bears had to deal with an incredible injury scare midway through the second quarter of their game against the Raiders, as Justin Fields had to exit the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

After doing some light jogging, Fields was deemed good enough to go back out, and threw a deep ball upon returning. One play later he converted a 3rd-and-7 with a 12-yard pass to Allen Robinson.

Sports

Justin Fields 42 mins ago

Hoge's First Bears Things: Justin Fields' Toughness on Full Display

Justin Fields 44 mins ago

Bears' Defense, Run Game Shine in Victory Over Las Vegas Raiders

It’s fair to wonder whether hits are starting to pile up for Fields. He was knocked around quite a bit by Raiders defenders in the first half. With three minutes left to go in the second quarter, Las Vegas had amassed four QB hits. They also committed several roughing the passer penalties.

In relief, Andy Dalton went 1-for-1 throwing the ball. He connected on an eight-yard pass to Marquise Goodwin to get a first down on a 3rd-and-7 play.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Justin FieldsChicago Bears
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us