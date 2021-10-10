Bears' Justin Fields Injured Vs. Raiders, But Returns to Game

Bears avoid disaster with Justin Fields injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears had to deal with an incredible injury scare midway through the second quarter of their game against the Raiders, as Justin Fields had to exit the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

After doing some light jogging, Fields was deemed good enough to go back out, and threw a deep ball upon returning. One play later he converted a 3rd-and-7 with a 12-yard pass to Allen Robinson.

It’s fair to wonder whether hits are starting to pile up for Fields. He was knocked around quite a bit by Raiders defenders in the first half. With three minutes left to go in the second quarter, Las Vegas had amassed four QB hits. They also committed several roughing the passer penalties.

In relief, Andy Dalton went 1-for-1 throwing the ball. He connected on an eight-yard pass to Marquise Goodwin to get a first down on a 3rd-and-7 play.

