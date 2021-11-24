Bears' Justin Fields, Akiem Hicks Ruled Out for Lions Game

Fields, Hicks out vs. Lions, Robinson doubtful originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears defense will once again be missing one of its best players when they take on the Lions on Thanksgiving. The team announced that Akiem Hicks will not play due to an ankle injury that also kept him out of the Ravens game.

In addition, Justin Fields has been ruled out with his ribs injury and Damien Williams has been ruled out with a calf injury. That means it will be Nick Foles backing up Andy Dalton in Detroit, and it will be Khalil Herbert who comes in if David Montgomery needs a breather.

Beyond those three players, the Bears also listed Allen Robinson as doubtful and Eddie Jackson as questionable. Both of those guys are dealing with hamstring injuries. Robinson was a “DNP” in all three days of the Bears’ “estimated” injury report, while Jackson was “limited” all three days. It’s an “estimated” injury report because the Bears only held walkthroughs during the short week. Interestingly it’s the same designations that each Robinson and Jackson carried into the Ravens game, and neither man played.

Thursday will mark the fourth game Hicks has missed this season due to injury. It’s the fifth if you count the first Lions game, which he exited after the first snap due to a groin injury

