Bears, Justin Fields Agree to Terms on Four-Year Rookie Contract

The Chicago Bears and Justin Fields, the franchise quarterback of the future, have come to terms on a deal.

Fields' rookie NFL contract will span four years for $18,871,952 and be fully guaranteed, as reported by Tom Pelissero. It includes a signing bonus worth $11,085,056.

There will be a fifth-year option the Bears can decided to execute after Fields' third season. The Bears declined that option for Mitchell Trubisky, the last quarterback they selected in the first round in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Rookie contracts are mostly outlined by the Collective Bargaining agreement and don't leave much wiggle rooom for negotiations.

As it stands now, Fields is slated to be the back up to Andy Dalton, who was signed to a one-year deal in free agency. Things could change with Fields play in training camp and he could force his way into the starting line up sooner than the Bears and Matt Nagy initially would like to play him.

Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace have routinely pointed to the Kansas City Chiefs model with Patrick Mahomes. In 2017, Mahomes sat behind Alex Smith before starting a late season game with little impact on the Chiefs' playoff hopes. Nagy was a part of that 2017 Chiefs coaching staff.

Initial reviews from open to the media OTAs was Dalton struggling and Fields doing well, despite a couple fumbled snaps. Fields' teammates raved about his deep ball and Nagy praised his "rip your heart out" mentality.

