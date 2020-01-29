Bears Ink CFL Star Tre Roberson to 2-Year Deal

The Chicago Bears have landed a highly-sought after free agent out of the Canadian Football League, signing defensive back Tre Roberson to a two-year contract.

Roberson had reportedly received interest from at least nine NFL teams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but ended up signing with the Bears in a move the team hopes will shore up its secondary heading into the 2020 season.

Calgary CB Tre Roberson, thought to be the top CFL free agent this year, will sign with the Chicago Bears, per a league source. Roberson chose the Bears over nine other offers. Bears are expected to give Roberson the largest CFL-to-NFL compensation since Miami signed Cameron Wake — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2020

Roberson played in each of the last two CFL seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, registering 95 tackles, 10 interceptions and two forced fumbles in those campaigns. The Stampeders won the Grey Cup during the 2018 season, with Roberson leading the way with three picks, two forced fumbles and 54 tackles.

The cornerback played his college football at Illinois State, where he actually played cornerback. He accumulated 7,252 yards and 70 total touchdowns in two seasons with the Redbirds.