Bears Injury Report: Deon Bush Misses Practice Wednesday

Chicago Bears safety Deon Bush missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury, the team announced on its first injury report of the week.

Bush, who missed Thursday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, remained sidelined with the ailment Wednesday. He was the lone player to miss the practice due to injury.

Cornerback Sherrick McManis was limited with a hamstring injury, while defensive lineman Brent Urban was limited with a knee ailment.

Four Bears veterans got Wednesday off, as wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., tight end Jimmy Graham, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and linebacker Danny Trevathan all rested during the workout.

The Bears are preparing to take on the Carolina Panthers this week. Carolina was missing a trio of defensive linemen, with Brian Burns out with a concussion, Yetur Gross-Matos out with an ankle injury and Kawann Short missing the workout with a shoulder ailment.

Cornerback Eli Apple was limited with a hamstring injury, while wide receiver Curtis Samuel was limited with a knee injury for the Panthers.

