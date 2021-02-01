Bears Hope to Have Fans in Stands in 2021, Won't Raise Ticket Prices

Bears update fans on attending Soldier Field in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears provided an update to season ticket holders on Monday, informing fans of their tentative plans for the 2021 season. In an email, the team said that not only will ticket prices stay the same, but that they hope fans will be able to attend again.

“We worked closely with city and state officials, along with public health experts, to develop a safe and responsible plan to anticipate the safe and responsible plan to anticipate the return of fans to Soldier Field,” Bears president Ted Phillips said in the email. “Although we were unable to execute the plan in 2020, we remain optimistic that health metrics will continue to improve, allowing for fans to return to Soldier Field in 2021.”

Part of the new health measures the Bears plan to introduce next season including mobile-only ticketing, touchless pay options at concession stands and stores, and hand sanitizer stations set up throughout the stadium. In addition, the team created, “a robust stadium cleaning and disinfecting plan.”

Beyond that, the letter states that ticket prices will not go up next season, even if the league decides to add an extra regular season game, and remove one preseason game.

“If it is determined later this summer that a reduced capacity plan must be implemented at Soldier Field, or if fans are ultimately not allowed to attend games, all season ticket holders will either receive a full refund or their 2021 payments can be credited to the 2022 season,” Phillips said. “In the case of a full capacity stadium in 2021, there will not be an option to skip the season.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the individuals and families that are struggling, and our appreciation goes out to those on the front lines helping us navigate the pandemic.”

