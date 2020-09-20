Bears Hold On to Beat Giants at Soldier Field Sunday

The Chicago Bears coughed up a 17-0 lead, but they managed to hold on and beat the New York Giants 17-13 at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Jones' last minute pass was batted down at the goal line, giving the Bears a 2-0 start on the regular season.

The Bears got off to a fantastic start in the first quarter, starting the game with a touchdown drive on their first possession. Trubisky went 4-for-4 on the opening drive for 62 yards, including a touchdown pass to David Montgomery to give the Bears a 7-0 lead early in the contest.

Robert Quinn then immediately made an impact in his first game with the Bears, forcing a Daniel Jones fumble that was recovered by Khalil Mack deep in New York territory. Unfortunately for Chicago, Anthony Miller let a surefire touchdown catch slide through his hands, and the Bears had to settle for a field goal to make it a 10-0 game.

Injuries then altered the course of the game for the Giants, as Saquon Barkley was forced to leave the game with a leg injury. Their offense continued to struggle without him, and the Bears made the Giants pay with another touchdown just before halftime, as Darnell Mooney hauled in a pass from Trubisky to give Chicago a 17-0 lead heading into the break.

The Giants notched a field goal early in the third quarter to narrow the gap to 17-3, and after a pair of penalties by the Bears, they added a touchdown to their register. Dion Lewis, subbing in for Barkley, scored on a fourth-and-goal play, bringing the Giants within a 17-10 margin.

The Bears got some bad luck on their following drive, as Trubisky was intercepted on a pass attempt to Allen Robinson on the sideline. Eddie Jackson appeared to have a pick-six for Chicago at midfield, but it was called back on a pass interference flag on the Bears’ safety. The Giants were able to get back down the field and Graham Cano knocked through a field goal to cut the Chicago lead to 17-13.

The Bears’ offense burned down a good chunk of the clock and forced the Giants to call their timeouts before the two-minute warning, but Cairo Santos missed a 50-yard field goal wide left, giving New York back the ball with a four-point deficit to erase.

The Giants quickly moved the ball down the field in the closing seconds of the game, but Jones' pass to Golden Tate was knocked down at the goal line, giving the Bears a 2-0 start to their season.

The Bears will put that record on the line next week when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 3 showdown.