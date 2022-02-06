Bears hire Richard Hightower as special teams coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears got their final coordinator in place on Sunday. The team announced Matt Eberflus has hired Richard Hightower to lead the Bears special teams unit.

Hightower has 15 years of NFL coaching experience, including one season working at Halas Hall as an assistant special teams coach in 2016. Most recently, Hightower worked as the 49ers special teams coordinator, from 2017-2021.

Hightower’s unit shocked the league in the Divisional round of this season’s playoff, as the 49ers managed to block a Packers punt for a touchdown to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers also blocked a Mason Crosby field goal attempt heading into halftime, which kept the score 7-0.

Over the course of the regular season, the 49ers ranked tied-for-18th in the NFL, averaging 8.2 yards per punt return. They were 28th in kick returns, averaging only 18.9 yards per return. But punter Mitch Wishnowsky and special teamer Trenton Cannon were each named Pro Bowl alternates this year.

Before last season, San Francisco’s punt team fared extremely well. From 2017-2020, they ranked second in the league by holding opponent punt returns to an average of 6.2 yards per return.

Here are some other highlights from the 49ers special teams unit, from a Bears statement:

“In 2020, Hightower helped Wishnowsky record the ninth-most punts inside the 20-yard line (25) in the NFL while finishing in the top-12 in both net (41.6, 12th) and gross (46.9, 11th) average.

“In 2019, Hightower led the 49ers special teams unit that had an average starting field position of the 32.1-yard line, ranking second in the NFL. San Francisco also held opponents to an average starting field position of the 24.7-yard line, which ranked seventh.

“In 2017… Bradley Pinion set a career high with a 41.3 net punting average and the punt coverage unit ranked second in the NFL, allowing 4.2 yards per return. The 4.2 opponent punt return average was the eighth-best in the NFL since 2001.”

Hightower got his coaching start in the NFL with the Texans, working as a coaching assistant and special teams assistant from 2006-2008. After one year with the Golden Gophers at the college level, he joined the Washington Commanders in 2010 as a special teams assistant. In 2012, they added an assistant defensive backs coaching role to his plate in addition to his special teams work. In 2014, Hightower spent one season with the Browns as an offensive quality control coach. Then in 2015 he had his first stint with the 49ers as an assistant special teams coach, followed by his one season with the Bears in 2016.

The Bears previously hired Luke Getsy to be their offensive coordinator, and Alan Williams to be their defensive coordinator.

