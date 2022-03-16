Bears Hire Manica Architecture to Help Design Arlington Heights Stadium

Bears hire Manica to help design Arlington Heights stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have reportedly selected Manica Architecture as they continue to build on their plans for a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

According to Don Muret of VenuesNow, Manica is set to help the Bears with “conceptual design as part of their due diligence on the property.” In addition to Manica, Jones Lang LaSalle and CAA Icon are also going to be part of the initial planning phase.

Breaking: The @ChicagoBears are working with Manica Architecture, Jones Lang LaSalle, CAA Icon and Legends/CSL on initial concepts for their new #NFL stadium in Arlington Heights. https://t.co/Dt8hXqAXCr — Don Muret (@breakground) March 16, 2022

Manica Architecture does have history with designing NFL stadiums as they were involved with the design of Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team first placed a bid back in June of 2021 to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse. Three months later, the Bears then signed a purchase agreement for the 326 acres of land.

In October, only a month after signing the purchase agreement, the Bears and Arlington Heights began talks regarding local zoning and approving processes.

While some saw this process as simply negotiation tactics, the team is moving steadily along in their efforts to build a stadium outside of Chicago and to potentially move the team.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has had her say regarding some of these developments and may have more as things continue to move forward. However, she is committed to keeping the Bears in Chicago.

It is worth noting the Bears have a lease with Soldier Field until 2033. They have the option to break the lease in 2026 but would have to pay a $84 million penalty, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Considering the Bears’ lease and when they can presumably break it, there is still some way to go before a potential new stadium and move happens. But the hiring of Manica Architecture, as well as Jones Lang LaSalle and CAA Icon, it is a sign the Bears are starting to get their ducks in a row.

