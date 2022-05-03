Bears Hire Jeff King, Trey Koziol as Co-Directors of Player Personnel

Bears hire new co-directors of player personnel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles continued to reshape the Bears front office on Tuesday, naming Jeff King and Trey Koziol co-directors of player personnel.

“We are excited to name both Jeff and Trey co-directors of player personnel,” Poles said in a statement. “Not only are both outstanding evaluators, but they also enhance the work environment and culture due to their personalities, passion and selfless approach. Both Jeff and Trey will have a strong influence on roster decisions made in pro and college scouting.”

King has been a rising star in the Bears organization for several years. He joined the team in 2015 as a scouting intern, and was promoted to assistant director of pro scouting in 2019, then director of pro scouting in 2020. The Bears credited King as playing a role in the signing of this year’s unrestricted free agent class, in addition to the signings of Alec Ogletree and Jason Peters last season.

Koziol follows Poles from Kansas City to Chicago. He joined the Chiefs front office in 2013 as an area scout, and most recently worked as their assistant director of college scouting. Koziol got his front office career started in 2008 as an intern with the Titans. He was promoted to pro scout in 2009, and worked in that capacity until moving to Kansas City in 2013.

Poles and Koziol also played college football together from 2003-2007 at Boston College. Poles was an offensive lineman and Koziol played tight end. Then, each man was a graduate assistant at BC in 2008.

