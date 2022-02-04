Bears hire James Rowe as defensive backs coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The defensive staff exodus from Indianapolis to Chicago continued on Friday. The team announced that Matt Eberflus has hired James Rowe to be the defensive backs coach on his staff.

Rowe was the Colts’ cornerbacks coach on Eberflus’ staff last season. He has four years worth of coaching experience at the NFL level. He also worked intimately with Kenny Moore, who earned his first Pro Bowl honors after a remarkable four-interception, 102-tackle season in 2021. Rowe worked with Moore for one season at Valdosta State, too.

From 2017-2019, Rowe was an assistant cornerbacks coach with the Washington Commanders. Over his time there, he worked with notable defensive backs like Josh Norman, Quinton Dunbar, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Bashaud Breeland and D.J. Swearinger.

In addition to Rowe, Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet II have also followed Eberflus from the Colts to the Bears.

