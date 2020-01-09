Bears Hire Clancy Barone as Tight Ends Coach

The Chicago Bears have made another addition to their coaching staff, hiring Clancy Barone as the teams’ new tight ends coach.

Barone will replace Kevin Gilbride, who was one of four coaches fired by the team after the 2019 season.

The veteran coach was most recently a coach with the Minnesota Vikings, serving as the team’s tight ends coach in 2017 and as their offensive line coach in 2018. He has also coached with the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos in his lengthy career.

According to the Bears, Barone has had a Pro Bowl tight end in each of his four NFL coaching stops during his career, including Kyle Rudolph, who had eight touchdown receptions during the 2017 season under Barone’s tutelage.

Earlier this offseason, the Bears hired Juan Castillo as their new offensive line coach, replacing Harry Hiestand in the role. The Bears will still need to hire a new offensive coordinator and a new assistant special teams coach.