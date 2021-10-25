Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Tests Positive for COVID-19

Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Monday, the Chicago Bears changed head coach Matt Nagy's availability from in-person to Zoom at the last minute. And when the Zoom press conference began, Nagy announced it was because he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Matt Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 25, 2021

Nagy noted that he feels pretty good and the positive test was part of weekly testing, not because he was feeling unwell. He found out when trainer Andre Tucker called Nagy on Monday morning.

He added there weren't any other positive tests in Halas Hall.

As a result, he will not be allowed into Halas Hall until he can pass two tests within a 48-hour span.

With Nagy out, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take over running Nagy's meetings to allow offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and defensive coordinator Sean Desai to focus on their respective units.

Nagy missed practices over the summer at rookie minicamp because he was deemed a close contact, so this isn't new for the team, unfortunately. At that time, he was between the first and second shots of the vaccine.

The Bears are having a COVID outbreak over the past week. Linebacker Caleb Johnson and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday morning before kickoff.

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn and tight end Jimmy Graham didn't play on Sunday because they were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

Damien Williams was removed from the list on Saturday after the minimum 10-day absence for positive tests of unvaccinated players. And further back, wide receivers coach Mike Furrey missed the Packers game because of a positive test.

