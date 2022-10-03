Bears Have Highest QB Pressure Rate and Lowest WR Separation Rate

Bears have highest QB pressure, lowest WR separation rate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

According to a scathing graphic from PFF, the Bears are the worst team in the NFL in both quarterback pressures and wide receiver separation rate.

Has Justin Fields struggled? Yes



Does he have quite comfortably the toughest situation in the NFL? Also yes pic.twitter.com/gwWTvNxmD3 — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) October 3, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Keeping Justin Fields off the ground has been a major struggle for the Bears this season. Fields quickly became the third-most sacked quarterback in the league behind Joe Burrow and Carson Wentz. The offensive line has given up 16 sacks through four weeks.

The front office tried their hand at diligently improving the offensive line amidst a cap frenzy next offseason. (The team is expected to have $100 million in cap space, toward the top of the NFL.) They signed Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield to minimal deals to help boost a relatively young offensive line.

In turn, Reiff is the team's backup tackle and Schofield was demoted to the team's practice squad.

The team's inexperienced offensive line, plus the injuries to Lucas Patrick (wrist) and Cody Whitehair (knee) haven't helped either. It's going to be a long season for Justin Fields, who's seemingly gotten comfy spending time on the turf.

RELATED: Grading Bears' offense, defense in frustrating loss vs. Giants

As for the receivers, calling their performance "quiet" would be an understatement. "Missing" might be a better word.

Similar to the offensive line, the front office tried to quietly give the Bears more receiving corps. They traded for N'Keal Harry, signed Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown and drafted Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.

However, none of them have had much impact. Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs (31 receptions each) nearly have more receptions than the entire Bears team (34 receptions).

Darnell Mooney finally touched the ball more than a couple of times on Sunday, hauling in four catches for 94 yards. Leading up to the loss against the Giants, he had caught four balls for 27 yards.

As for the team's other expected high-octane pass catcher, Cole Kmet, he made himself known more than usual on Sunday. He caught three balls for 16 yards. In the first three weeks, he recorded two catches for 20 yards.

The Bears need to change something on each side if they want to create wins. Or, more importantly, if they want Fields to develop into the team's mainstay quarterback.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.