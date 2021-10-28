Bears Have Another Positive COVID-19 Case, Won't Say Who It Is

Bears secretive about 8th person added to COVID-19 protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After head coach Matt Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the Bears had a few days’ reprieve from the virus. But on Thursday, the team announced another person had tested positive, making them the eighth person the Bears have had to put into the COVID-19 protocols over the past two weeks.

We don’t officially know who that person is, or even if they’re a player or a coach, since special teams coordinator Chris Tabor一 who is the team’s acting head coach while Nagy is out with the virus一 declined to divulge those details.

“You'd have to talk to coach on that,” Tabor said. “I don't talk about injuries and I don't talk about personal things in regards to health so I'm going to stick to that.”

The problem is, Nagy was not scheduled to speak with the media on Thursday, and with Tabor talking on additional responsibilities with Nagy sidelined, the thought was Tabor might be free to tell us who had tested positive.

But according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Adam Hoge, the player who tested positive is a Bears staff member, not a player or a position coach.

Besides this unnamed staff member, seven other players and coaches have tested positive or had to enter the COVID-19 protocols as a close contact over the past two weeks: Damien Williams, wide receivers coach Mike Furrey, Robert Quinn, Jimmy Graham, Elijah Wilkinson, Caleb Johnson and Matt Nagy.

Since then, Williams, Johnson and Furrey have returned to the team.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.