Bears GM Search: Ed Dodds Withdraws Name From Consideration

Report: Ed Dodds withdraws from Bears GM search

The Bears haven’t finished their first round of interviews for Ryan Pace’s replacement as general manager, but we can already cross one name off of the list, according to Tom Pelissero.

#Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds informed the #Bears he’s withdrawing his name from their GM search, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2022

Dodds is the Colts assistant general manager, and works under Chris Ballard. He initially joined the team in 2017, and prior to that spent ten seasons working with the Seahawks.

On the latest episode of the Under Center Podcast, Colts reporter JJ Stankevitz joined the show to share more details about Dodds’ role in Indianapolis.

“Ed Dodds is Chris Ballard’s right hand man in the Colts front office,” Stankevitz said. “The way the Colts have constructed this roster, Ed Dodds’ fingerprints are all over it. He’s someone that Chris Ballard trusts immensely, with not just his decision making, but also his input on things.

“(Ballard) wants to be challenged, and Ed Dodds will challenge him on stuff.”

This isn’t the first time Dodds has passed on the opportunity for a GM job. Last year, he withdrew his name from the Panthers’ search for a new GM, and in 2020 he reportedly declined an interview for the Browns’ vacancy.

The Bears have also put in a request to interview Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown. They’ve also completed first round interviews with seven other GM candidates, besides Dodds.

