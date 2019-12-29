Mitchell Trubisky

Bears Finish Season With Win vs. Vikings

The Bears ran their record to 8-8 on the season with the victory

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – DECEMBER 29: David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

It wasn't easy, but the Chicago Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings in their season finale on Sunday.

Eddy Piñeiro booted through a short field goal to give the Bears the victory, their fourth straight over the Vikings.

The Vikings rested most of their starters throughout the game, as Minnesota has already been locked into the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs.

Mitchell Trubisky threw for 204 yards in the final game of the season, and David Montgomery rushed for more than 100 yards for the second time this season.

The Bears trailed 19-18 as they got the ball late in the fourth quarter, and after a key Trubisky completion to Riley Ridley on a fourth-and-long play, they were able to get into the red zone and finish the drive with a Piñeiro field goal to seal the victory.

After missing the postseason, Bears head coach Matt Nagy and General Manager Ryan Pace are expected to meet with the media on Tuesday to address the team's offseason plans.

