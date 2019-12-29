Bears Finish Season With Win vs. Vikings

It wasn't easy, but the Chicago Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings in their season finale on Sunday.

Eddy Piñeiro booted through a short field goal to give the Bears the victory, their fourth straight over the Vikings.

The Vikings rested most of their starters throughout the game, as Minnesota has already been locked into the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs.

Mitchell Trubisky threw for 204 yards in the final game of the season, and David Montgomery rushed for more than 100 yards for the second time this season.

The Bears trailed 19-18 as they got the ball late in the fourth quarter, and after a key Trubisky completion to Riley Ridley on a fourth-and-long play, they were able to get into the red zone and finish the drive with a Piñeiro field goal to seal the victory.

After missing the postseason, Bears head coach Matt Nagy and General Manager Ryan Pace are expected to meet with the media on Tuesday to address the team's offseason plans.