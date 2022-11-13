Bears' Fields Breaks Down His 67-Yard, Record-Breaking Touchdown

Fields breaks down his 67-yard, record-breaking touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields smashed his record-breaking 61-yard touchdown run last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with a 67-yarder on Sunday against the Lions.

He rewrote his franchise record for the longest quarterback run and longest quarterback touchdown run, along with becoming the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era to record multiple 60+ yard rushing touchdowns in a single season.

The play design from Luke Getsy called for a zone read from Fields, and he executed it to perfection, along with Cole Kmet selling his motion to free his quarterback from a lingering corner.

Here's another look at the play:

After the game, Fields walked through what went right during his touchdown run.

"It's just reading the block really," Fields said. "So, after I pulled it, I usually go to the outside, and then that corner just kinda played it to the outside. He kinda guessed I was gonna go outside, so I just cut it upfield and made the safety miss and then just took off."

Fields' electric run put the Bears on top of the Lions in the fourth quarter. During the previous possession, he threw a pick-six to his former teammate from Ohio State, Jeff Okudah, to allow the Lions to tie the game.

On the ensuing possession, Fields blasted through the outside gap and broke out in the midfield, making a safety miss along the way and beating out multiple defenders to get to the endzone.

When did he know he had the touchdown?

"After I kinda cut inside and made him miss like that, I knew it was over with," Fields said.

The second-year quarterback got a little wobbly toward the end of his run. His head started tilting back and his running mechanics became a bit distorted on account of his tired legs.

"And at that point, you just gotta hope your legs don't give out on you," Fields said.

Agreed.

Rightfully so, Fields mentioned to the press his "legs are sore" after the game.

However, with the success he's had on the ground, the Bears likely won't hold back from using him in their rushing attack.

His 67-yard touchdown run is part of the reasoning.

