Bears Fans on Twitter Are Loving the Aaron Rodgers-Packers Feud

Bears fans are loving the Aaron Rodgers-Packers feud originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants out of Wisconsin. And just south of the border, Chicago Bears fans are rejoicing.

Rodgers has tormented the Bears over the course of his career. He's 20-5 against Chicago. He's thrown 55 touchdowns against the Bears, the most of any team he has played against.

And while the Bears and Packers are in the same division so they play twice a year, don't forget the Detroit Lions also play Aaron Rodgers twice a year and have given up nine fewer touchdown passes.

So obviously, fans would love nothing more than Rodgers to leave the Packers.

And they got some jokes.

Bears fansAaron Rodgers



🤝



Hating the Green Bay Packers — Dhruv Koul (@DhruvKoul) April 29, 2021

Top 3 moments in Bears history:



1. Bears win Super Bowl

2. Russell Wilson said he wanted to be a Bear

3. Aaron Rodgers wanting to leave Green Bay — DaWindyCity Productions (new account) (@dwcburner) April 29, 2021

No matter what happens this weekend, if Aaron Rodgers leaves the NFC North, the Vikings, Bears and Lions all receive an “A” grade for the draft. Shoot. — Courtney R. DraftScout (@CourtneyRCronin) April 29, 2021

Aaron Rodgers scared of the Bears with Andy Dalton 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) April 29, 2021

If the Bears don’t have to play Aaron Rodgers twice a year I don’t care who Chicago drafts tonight — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) April 29, 2021

NFL stars were also shocked at the news.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.