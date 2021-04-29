Bears Fans on Twitter Are Loving the Aaron Rodgers-Packers Feud

Bears fans are loving the Aaron Rodgers-Packers feud originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants out of Wisconsin. And just south of the border, Chicago Bears fans are rejoicing.
Rodgers has tormented the Bears over the course of his career. He's 20-5 against Chicago. He's thrown 55 touchdowns against the Bears, the most of any team he has played against.
And while the Bears and Packers are in the same division so they play twice a year, don't forget the Detroit Lions also play Aaron Rodgers twice a year and have given up nine fewer touchdown passes.
So obviously, fans would love nothing more than Rodgers to leave the Packers.
And they got some jokes.
NFL stars were also shocked at the news.
