David Montgomery Clarifies Comments After Bears Fans Freak Out Over Cryptic Tweet

Trade rumors have put many Chicago Bears fans on edge recently, but a now-deleted tweet from running back David Montgomery sent those emotions into overdrive on social media Wednesday.

Montgomery, coming off his best season as a professional with the Bears, sent out a tweet Wednesday talking about his time with the Bears, but it was his use of the past tense that captured the attention of Bears nation:

“Playing in Chicago has been fun and I met some great people along the way,” Montgomery tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Bears fans did…..not take the tweet well:

A short time later, Montgomery deleted the tweet and clarified his comments:

"Y'all took that completely wrong," he said. "It was not intended in the purpose of football! Has nothing to do with ball! I love Chicago, and I'm ready to be here for a long time and win a lot of games."

Bears fans are on edge at the moment, with the team reportedly engaged in trade talks as they look to secure a new quarterback for the 2021 season. They are in the mix for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, and have been connected to several others as well.

We’ll be sure to update the story if there are more details around Montgomery.

