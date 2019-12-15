Bears Fall to Packers in Lambeau Heartbreaker

The Chicago Bears tried staging a late comeback against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon, but their offense couldn't get the job done in a 21-13 loss at Lambeau Field.

The loss all but eliminates the Bears from playoff contention, as the Vikings and Rams both can eliminate Chicago with victories on Sunday.

The Bears got back to within a 21-13 margin late in the fourth quarter, but Trubisky threw an interception into the arms of Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry, giving Green Bay back the ball.

Chicago had another chance late, but the drive stalled out at midfield as Trubisky's fourth down pass attempt floated harmlessly to the turf as the Packers forced the turnover on downs.

With just 43 seconds to go, the Bears got the ball into Green Bay territory, and on a final chaotic play the Bears executed a series of laterals, and Jesper Horsted's last desperate heave was kicked into the hands of the Packers, and they escaped with the victory.

Anthony Miller caught nine passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in the game, and Allen Robinson had seven catches for 125 yards in the losing effort.

Aaron Jones rushed for a pair of touchdowns, while Aaron Rodgers threw for 203 yards and a score as Green Bay swept the season series against the Bears.

The Bears will next take the field in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs in their home finale.