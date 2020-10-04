Bears Fall to Colts as Offense Sputters at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears' undefeated start to the season came crashing to a halt on Sunday as they were bludgeoned into submission by the Indianapolis Colts in a 19-11 defeat.

The Bears did manage a late touchdown from Allen Robinson as he made a leaping catch of a throw from Nick Foles late in the game, but it wasn't enough to erase a game-full of mistakes by the squad.

The Bears’ defense did what they could to slow down Philip Rivers and company, holding them mostly in check, but four field goals by Rodrigo Blankenship helped carry the Colts to victory.

David Montgomery and the Bears’ running game managed just 28 yards on 16 carries in the game, with the Colts’ defensive front giving the Bears fits all day long.

The Colts got off to a solid start offensively, with Mo Alie-Cox hauling in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers just seven minutes into the game to cap off a six play, 53 yard drive.

The Bears got a field goal after a long drive to start the second quarter, making it 7-3, but the Colts continued to chip away on the scoreboard, with Rodrigo Blankenship making two short field goals to give Indianapolis a 13-3 lead at the break.

Neither team could get much going offensively in the third quarter, with the two sides exchanging unsuccessful drives for most of the frame. The Colts did get a drive going late in the frame, a 10 play, 54 yard affair, but once again they were forced to settle for a Blankenship field goal to extend their advantage to 16-3.

After a Foles interception with 11 minutes left in the game, the Colts were able to milk more than seven minutes off the clock before Blankenship made yet another chip shot field goal to give the Colts a 16-point advantage with less than four minutes remaining in the contest.

The Bears managed a scoring drive late in the game, with Foles connecting with Robinson on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 1:35 remaining in the game.

The Bears couldn't recover the onside kick attempt by Cairo Santos, and they dropped to 3-1 on the season.

The team won't have much time to lick their wounds, as they'll face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.