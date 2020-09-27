Bears-Falcons Game Set to Take Place After Atlanta CB AJ Terrell Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons will still reportedly take the field on Sunday after Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell was placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the game between the two clubs is still on after contact tracing and additional testing were performed on Falcons players following the news that Terrell had reportedly tested positive for the virus:

Sources: The #Falcons-#Bears game is officially on, despite ATL CB AJ Terrell being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and contact tracing over the last more than 24 hours. All ATL players and personnel are cleared for today’s game. No positives from testing conducted yesterday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2020

The news of the positive test came out on Saturday, and there was some concern due to the fact that Terrell had practiced with the team on Friday before his test results came back.

Terrell, the team’s first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is asymptomatic, according to reports, and after contact tracing performed by the team and NFL officials, the go-ahead has been given for Sunday’s game to commence.

All players and other key personnel wear electronic devices while on team premises in order to check for possible coronavirus symptoms and to ensure rapid contact tracing in the event of a positive test among players or staff. That was the case again in the Falcons’ situation, according to reports.

Kickoff is set for noon between the two clubs in Atlanta.