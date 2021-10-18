Bears' Eddie Jackson Claps Back at Lance Briggs for Missed Tackles

Eddie Jackson claps back at Lance Briggs for missed tackles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Eddie Jackson is used to having his name called for making spectacular plays at the back end of the Bears defense. This year however, the script has been a little different. With no interceptions and only one forced fumble to his name, Jackson has largely drawn the attention of Bears fans for disappointing plays: chiefly some poor tackling.​

On Sunday, it was Jackson’s decision to lower his shoulder and ram into Davante Adams along the sideline, instead of wrapping him up. Fortunately for the Bears, the hit was enough to barely push Adams out of bounds, otherwise Adams would've scored a big touchdown.

On the Football Aftershow, Bears legend Lance Briggs had some harsh words for Jackson.

“Eddie Jackson, we’ve talked to this before and his name keeps coming up for the wrong reasons," Briggs said. "His name keeps coming up for reasons as, you are the safety, you are the last line of defense. When you come up and you make that hit on Davante Adams and he gets past you, it’s going to be a touchdown, kid!

"You have to make that play, get him down by any means necessary. Don’t care how you do it. Even if you, shoot, get the worst flag, still keeps him out of the endzone. But you got to find a way to get him down.”

"You have to make that play" - @LanceBriggs to Eddie Jackson pic.twitter.com/i71PgLcSYQ — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) October 17, 2021

Jackson responded in a since deleted tweet with the thinking emoji and a Pro Football Focus stat from 2011 noting Lance Briggs missed tackles. That’s right, he found and quoted a tweet sent a decade ago. And while Jackson’s quote tweet has been deleted, as of Monday morning PFF’s tweet from 2011 is still “liked” by Jackson.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.