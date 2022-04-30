Bears draft offensive lineman Zachary Thomas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the No. 186 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bears selected Zachary Thomas, an offensive lineman from San Diego State.

Thomas started 12 games at left tackle for the Aztecs in 2021, and surrendered three sacks and eight hurries in 382 opportunities. He earned First-Team All-Mountain West honors last season.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It’s been a busy Day 3 for Ryan Poles. He’s already selected left tackle Braxton Jones and edge rusher Dominique Robinson. He also made four trades to take the team’s total number of draft picks from six to 11.

On Day 2, the Bears added cornerback Kyler Gordon, safety Jaquan Brisker and wide receiver/return specialist Velus Jones.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.