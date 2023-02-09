Bears' Devin Hester Does Not Make Hall of Fame on Second Try

Devin Hester doesn't make Hall of Fame on second try originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Simply put, Devin Hester is the best return man in NFL history. But he’ll have to wait another year for a chance to be enshrined in Canton. On Thursday night, the Bears special teams superstar did not make the Hall of Fame in his second try on the ballot.

The term “game-changer” gets thrown around a lot in the NFL, but in Hester’s case it was completely true. Hester burst onto the scene with three punt return touchdowns, two kick return touchdowns, and one remarkable score returning a missed field goal in his rookie season in 2006. He was an integral part of the team's Super Bowl run that season.

It didn’t take long for opposing teams to kick around him, but it didn’t matter much. Throughout his career, Hester found ways to score. And if teams kicked it out of bounds to avoid him, the offense got to reap the benefits of working with a shorter field.

Hester turned special teams plays from an opportunity to grab a beer into can’t-miss TV. And he made NFL history several times over. Including the playoffs, and that one missed field goal attempt he returned for a score, Hester’s 21 combined return touchdowns are by far the most in league history. He twice led the league in punt return yards and kick return yards. He led the league in punt return scores three times, and kick return scores twice. He was named to four Pro Bowls and was a First-Team All-Pro three times.

But the most memorable piece of history that Hester made was becoming the first man to return the opening kickoff of the Super Bowl for a touchdown. It’s something no one’s accomplished since, either.

We could wax poetic about Hester’s sensational career, but when it comes down to it, nobody summed it up better and more succinctly than the voice of Bears radio, Jeff Joniak:

“Devin Hester, you are ridiculous.”

And maybe you’ll be a Hall of Famer next year, too.

