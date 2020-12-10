Halas Hall

Bears Place DeAndre Carter on COVID List After Team Closes Halas Hall for Positive Test

Chicago Bear DeAndre Carter was placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday hours after the team announced Halas Hall was closed due to a positive test.

"This morning we were notified that we had a positive COVID-19 test," the team said in a statement. "As a result, the club has elected to pause all in-person football activities today and close Halas Hall. Instead, all meetings will be conducted virtually.

According to the team, the person who tested positive is in self-isolation and close contacts were being identified.

"The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority," the statement read.

It's not the first time the team has closed Halas Hall due to a coronavirus case.

Last month, the practice facility was closed after a player tested positive.

