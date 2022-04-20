Bears' David Montgomery, Roquan Smith Aren't Focusing on Contracts

Why Montgomery, Smith aren't focused on new contracts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus continue to rebuild the Bears roster, it’s clear that their goal is to add as much young talent as possible. However, a big question remains regarding some of their most impactful veterans, namely Roquan Smith and David Montgomery. They're playing on the final year of their deals this season, but each man didn’t seem too worried about it when asked about their futures.

“At the end of the day, whether I’m going into my second year or my first year, I’ve still got to play football and I still gotta perform,” said Montgomery. “I could really care less about contracts, the contract terms and things, but I’m excited to be here for another year and play with my guys too.”

When asked if negotiations had even begun between his representation and the Bears front office, Montgomery played coy.

“I don’t know what you're talking about. I don’t know what an extension is.”

Smith took a similar stance when pressed about his own contract negotiations.

“It’s personal at the end of the day,” Smith said. “All that business is more so my business upstairs. I’m confident we’ll get everything taken care of.

“My main focus is out on the field and doing what I have to do and bond better with my boys”

Smith clarified that he very much wants to continue his career with the Bears, and it was his plan to work out a deal to stay in Chicago. But the fact of the matter is not everyone will earn an extension. Poles has already made tough business decisions, like parting ways with Danny Trevathan and Tarik Cohen, or opting not to re-sign James Daniels. It’s an unavoidable part of football, especially when a new regime takes over.

“It’s definitely new, just seeing a couple of my guys not being here,” said Montgomery. “It kind of puts you on edge a little bit, like oh is it a question that I’ll be here, just being realistic about things.

“But you can’t really look at it like that. You just gotta wake up every day with that mentality just to grow and be the best you can be, and just try to be the best you can be for everybody else, as well. Because at the end of the day, it’s about helping each other, self servicing each other so we can all reach a common goal.”

That truly is the best way for players like Montgomery and Smith to stick around. If they’re able to not only perform well personally, but contribute to the success of the team as a whole, they’ll be able to make great cases for why they should be a part of the Bears’ plans moving forward.

