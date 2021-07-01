Bears' David Montgomery Ready to Put on the Pads and Play Hard

Bears mic'd up vid shows Montgomery pleading to run with pads originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

David Montgomery is ready to hit somebody, for real. The Bears released a mic’d up video on Twitter, and featured inside is the No. 1 running back pleading with Matt Nagy to let the team put pads on at OTAs.

“Hey, uhhh, we tryin’ to do full pads tomorrow?” 😂@MontgomerDavid & @RoquanSmith1 on the 🎙 at minicamp will make your day. pic.twitter.com/9G0Ead9Kyn — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 1, 2021

“Hey, are we trying to do full pads tomorrow?” Montgomery said in the video.

Of course Nagy said no, since teams aren’t allowed to practice in pads until training camp. It’s also a question a coach probably isn’t used to hearing in June, so Nagy asked Montgomery why he’d want to gear up in the summer heat.

“I wanna run the ball,” Montgomery said.

“There’s nothing you can do,” Nagy replied. “You’re made for training camp.”

“No,” Montgomery said. “I’m made for Sundays.”

Undeterred, Montgomery continued to prod Nagy to get into some action during minicamp.

“Hey, can you see if (coach Chris Tabor) can put me in on special teams?” Montgomery said.

“No, you can’t do that,” said Nagy.

“Why, because I’m not athletic enough?” said Montgomery.

Nagy took the bait here to rib his star RB a little bit.

“I don’t think you’re athletic enough,” Nagy said. “But you’re tough enough, but I don’t know if you’re athletic enough.”

After an incredible dead-pan poker face from Montgomery, Nagy was quick to cover his tracks.

“No, you can’t do that, once you’re a big-time running back, like you.”

Don’t worry Monty, training camp is right around the corner, and then you can thud to your heart’s content.”

