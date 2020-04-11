Bears Commit Nearly $2 Million to Coronavirus-Related Relief Efforts

The Chicago Bears announced a significant new donation to COVID-19 relief efforts in the state of Illinois.

The Bears, partnering with their charitable arm Bears Care, committed a total of $1,920,000 to relief efforts throughout Illinois. The funds, the amount of which pay homage to the team’s founding in 1920, will go to four different charitable funds to start with, as the rest of the funds will be dispersed at a later date.

In mid-March, the team donated $250,000 to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund, and thanks to the additional resources, $250,000 will go to the Advocate Charitable Foundation’s Relief Fund for Critical Care, the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund and the University of Chicago’s Community Support Programs.

“During this unprecedented crisis, we all need to join forces and do what we can to overcome this challenge together,” Bears President Ted Phillips said in a statement. “We will be forever grateful to the healthcare providers, first responders, grocers, sanitation workers, janitors and everyone keeping our communities healthy and safe during this time.”