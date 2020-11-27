Mitchell Trubisky

Bears Coach Matt Nagy Announces Mitch Trubisky Will Start vs. Packers

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Friday that Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback in Sunday's showdown against the Green Bay Packers.

Nagy announced the decision in a news conference Friday afternoon after days of speculation over who would take the starting spot.

"We’re excited that Mitch is ready and it’s an opportunity for him," Nagy said.

Trubisky was benched during the Bears’ Week 3 win over the Atlanta Falcons but was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Nagy said Thursday that he took all of the starter’s reps in the workout.

Trubisky was inactive the last two games due to a right shoulder injury but is poised to take back the starting role from Nick Foles, who missed Wednesday’s practice after being carted off the field with a hip injury in the Bears’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

Nagy said Friday that Foles would travel with the team, though they were awaiting his injury status to see if he would be available to fill the backup quarterback role. If he is not, Nagy said the backup quarterback for Sunday's game would be Tyler Bray.

