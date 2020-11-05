Bears Close Halas Hall, Pause In-Person Football as Another Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Chicago Bears announced Thursday that they have closed Halas Hall and will "pause all in-person football activities" after another player tested positive for coronavirus.

The team canceled Thursday's practice and said all meetings will be conducted virtually.

“The player who tested positive and all close contacts have been contacted and have already begun self-isolation. We will continue to work closely with the NFL medical experts and follow the league’s intensive protocol," the team said in a statement. "The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority.”

The Bears said they learned of the recent positive test on Thursday morning, but the identity of the player was not immediately released.

The team on Wednesday said Germain Ifedi and Jason Spriggs had been placed on the COVID-19 list.

