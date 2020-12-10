Halas Hall

Bears Close Halas Hall After Positive Coronavirus Test; Will Hold Meetings Virtually

The Chicago Bears closed Halas Hall Thursday after someone tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced.

"This morning we were notified that we had a positive COVID-19 test," the team said in a statement. "As a result, the club has elected to pause all in-person football activities today and close Halas Hall. Instead, all meetings will be conducted virtually.

According to the team, the person who tested positive is in self-isolation and close contacts were being identified.

Local

Chicago Firefighter 5 mins ago

Visitation Begins For Retired Fire Lieutenant Fatally Shot During Attempted Carjacking

Coronavirus Indiana 35 mins ago

Indiana Reports 6,604 New Coronavirus Cases as State Total Crosses 400K

"The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority," the statement read.

It remained unclear if the person was a staff member or a player.

It's not the first time the team has closed Halas Hall due to a coronavirus case.

Last month, the practice facility was closed after a player tested positive.

This article tagged under:

Halas Hallcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us