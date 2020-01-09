Kyle Fuller

Bears CB Kyle Fuller Added to Pro Bowl Roster

Fuller will participate in the Pro Bowl for the second straight season

775192776KK00008_Green_Bay_
Getty Images

For the second straight season, Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller is heading to the NFL Pro Bowl after being named to the roster on Thursday afternoon.

Fuller was named as an injury replacement for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who pulled out of the game due to a knee injury that kept him out of the team’s season finale.

Fuller appeared in all 16 games for the Bears during the 2019 season, picking off three passes and defending 12 others. He also had a career high 82 combined tackles, including a tackle for loss during the regular season.

This year’s Pro Bowl will be Fuller’s second straight. He made the NFC Pro Bowl team in 2018 after intercepting an NFL-leading seven passes and defending 21 others. Fuller was also named a First Team All-Pro after the 2018 season.

Local

Clancy Barone 35 mins ago

Bears Hire Clancy Barone as Tight Ends Coach

michael mcclain 2 hours ago

Madigan Rejects Request for House Investigation Into Email Alleging Rape Cover-Up, Pritzker Deflects

The NFL Pro Bowl will take place Jan. 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

This article tagged under:

Kyle FullerChicago BearsNFL Pro Bowl
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us