Bears CB Kyle Fuller Added to Pro Bowl Roster

For the second straight season, Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller is heading to the NFL Pro Bowl after being named to the roster on Thursday afternoon.

Fuller was named as an injury replacement for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who pulled out of the game due to a knee injury that kept him out of the team’s season finale.

Fuller appeared in all 16 games for the Bears during the 2019 season, picking off three passes and defending 12 others. He also had a career high 82 combined tackles, including a tackle for loss during the regular season.

This year’s Pro Bowl will be Fuller’s second straight. He made the NFC Pro Bowl team in 2018 after intercepting an NFL-leading seven passes and defending 21 others. Fuller was also named a First Team All-Pro after the 2018 season.

The NFL Pro Bowl will take place Jan. 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.