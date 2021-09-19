Bears Capitalize on Three Straight Picks From Cincinnati Bengals

Bears capitalize on three straight picks from Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears' defense delivered in the fourth quarter.

With just about 11:00 minutes remaining, linebacker Roquan Smith intercepted a pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and returned it for a pick-6, the first of Smith's career. The touchdown gave the Bears a 16-3 lead.

The interception was Burrow's first pick in 199 attempts, but the Monsters of the Midway didn't stop there.

On the next Bengals possession, Burrow threw another interception to Jaylon Johnson at Cincinnati's 39 for Johnson's first career interception.

The Bears offense couldn't capitalize on the pick and the it was the Bengals' turn again.

For the third consecutive time, Burrow was picked off again this time by defensive end Angelo Blackson, who ran for six yards. Burrow became the first player with an interception on three consecutive pass attempts since Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2018.

A couple plays later, Cairo Santos completed a 22-yard field goal giving the Bears a 20-3 in the fourth.

The final score of the game was 20-17, giving the Bears the first win of the season at Soldier Field.

