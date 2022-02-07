Bears Announce Season Ticket Prices Increase

Why Bears season ticket prices are increasing in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a letter to season ticket holders, the Bears announced that season ticket packages will go up six percent for the 2022 season. While that may seem like an unwarranted move given the team’s recent struggles, the team gave practical reasons for the price hike.

For the first time, the Bears will host nine regular season games at home, with only one home preseason game. In 2016, the team implemented new variable ticket pricing which made preseason games cheaper and regular season games more expensive. In addition, that change opened the team up to charging premium prices when premium opponents traveled to Soldier Field.

In addition to their divisional opponents, the Bears will host the Eagles, 49ers, Commanders, Bills, Dolphins and Texans next season.

Season ticket renewals are due by March 18th, and single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.

